Waco: Eight candidates apply to fill vacant council seat

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Eight candidates filed before the Wednesday deadline to fill a vacancy on the Waco City Council.

The council started accepting applications on June 3 and residents had until 5 p.m. on Wednesday to submit them.

Dist. 4 Councilman Dillon Meek is moving out of his district and must step down, but will remain on the council until a successor is appointed.

Meek is running for mayor and if the May election hadn’t been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the move wouldn’t have been an issue.

Applications were received from Kelly Mariah Palmer, a social worker and adjunct Baylor School of Social Work faculty member; Rick Allen, a case manager at the Veterans One Stop; Darius Lamont Ewing, a realtor at Rydell Real Estate; Haydn Ross Harris, the owner of The Bear Mountain bike shop; Jose Rafael Villanueva, an attorney’ Stephen V. Willis, the owner of Willis Design; Austin Adamson Meek, a broker relationship specialist at Neighborly, and Jason Paul Ramos, the director of Impact Waco at Antioch Community Church.

Matthew Robert Polk also applied, but withdrew his application on Monday.

The council will interview prospects at a special meeting on June 23.

