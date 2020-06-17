With storms in May, lawmaker wants a longer hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Even though the six-month Atlantic hurricane season lasts as long as a typical Major League Baseball season, a Florida congresswoman thinks it needs to be longer.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy on Wednesday sent a letter to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration requesting that the start of the official hurricane season be in mid-May.

The current season goes from June through November.

But Murphy says there has been at least one named storm before June 1 in each of the past six years. In 2020, three tropical storms, Arthur, Bertha and Cristobal, formed in mid-May and the beginning of June.

