13 dead after landslide in Ivory Coast washes away homes

Storms already have been blamed for one death this week, and meteorologists are warning the risk of flooding remains high. (MGN/file)
By AP
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) - Authorities in Ivory Coast say at least 13 people are dead after a landslide in the country's largest city washed away around 20 homes.

A search was underway Thursday for others missing after the landslide happened around 10 a.m. on the outskirts of Abidjan following five hours of heavy rains.

Storms already have been blamed for one death this week, and meteorologists are warning the risk of flooding remains high.

Heavy rains can be particularly deadly in areas where informal settlements are common, often with poor drainage.

