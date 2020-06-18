Adapt or die’ -- Restaurants find ways to evolve amid virus

NEW YORK (AP) - The virus pandemic has decimated the restaurant industry, leaving millions unemployed and shuttering countless spots for good.

Many dine-in restaurants have turned to delivery or takeout.

Some have become food banks or trading posts.

Those restaurants that survived with takeout during the initial days of COVID-19 are now gradually opening their doors to welcome patrons to a very different dining experience.

In California, the public health department mandates that bar areas be closed, menus be disposable and waiters not pour water tableside.

Patrons must wear masks to the bathroom and salt and pepper shakers may not be left on the tables.

