Affidavit: Ex-local high school coach charged $7,500 on district cash card

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Former Shoemaker High School swim coach Monte Allwein, 50, of Lampasas, used a district-issued cash card to buy $4,380.53 worth of food from two local Walmart stores and withdrew another $3,200 from an ATM in Killeen, an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday says.

Allwein was indicted Wednesday for abuse of official capacity more than $2,500, but less than $30,000.

The discrepancies surfaced during an audit of “suspicious financial activity,” the affidavit says.

Allwein resigned in February during an investigation of mismanagement of the school’s swim program, the district said in a statement Thursday.

Allwein, the district said, resigned, paid restitution, and all information was turned over to local authorities to assist in their investigation.”

Investigators determined that Allwein used the district-issued PaySource card to make purchases between Dec. 4, 2017 and Jan. 3 at Walmart stores in Copperas Cove and Lampasas “of large food items such as chuck roast and pork steaks, which appeared to be for personal use,” the affidavit says.

He also used the card to withdraw cash from a BBVA ATM between Oct. 13, 2018 and Nov. 21, 2019 in Killeen, the affidavit says.

In an interview with investigators on Jan. 28, the affidavit says, "the suspect admitted he used his KISD PaySource card for unauthorized personal expenses."