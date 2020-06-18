Advertisement

AP-NORC poll: Trump adds to divisions in an unhappy country

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that Americans are deeply unhappy about the state of their country. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon/file)
By AP
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that Americans are deeply unhappy about the state of their country.

The survey also reveals that a majority think President Donald Trump is exacerbating tensions in a moment of national crisis.

With less than five months until Election Day, the poll offers few bright spots for Mr. Trump, who is confronting a historic pandemic, a sharp economic decline and national outrage over police brutality.

Most Americans say the country is heading in the wrong direction, including 63% of Republicans.

Close to two-thirds of Americans say Trump is making America more divided.

Facebook removes Trump ads with symbols once used by Nazis

Updated: 3 hours ago
Facebook has removed campaign ads by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that featured an upside-down red triangle, a symbol once used by Nazis to designate political prisoners, communists and others in concentration camps.

Court rejects Trump bid to end young immigrants’ protections

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By AP
The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.

‘Literally incomprehensible’: Bernie condemns Trump rally

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
|
By AP
Former presidential contender Bernie Sanders is accusing President Donald Trump of jeopardizing the health of thousands of people and defying science simply “to hear cheers from his supporters” at a rally in Oklahoma this weekend.

Joe Biden again hits Pennsylvania as he sticks close to home

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
Joe Biden has returned to the battleground state of Pennsylvania as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee intensifies his criticism of the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Court strikes down Trump rule that drug makers disclose price

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
|
By AP
In a major legal setback for President Donald Trump on a high-profile consumer issue, a federal appeals court has ruled that his administration lacks the legal authority to force drug companies to disclose prices in their TV ads.

US home construction rebounds 4.3% in May

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT
|
By AP
U.S. home construction rebounded 4.3% in May after steep declines caused by shutdowns due to the coronavirus.

National Guard soldiers activated for Trump rally in Tulsa

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT
|
By AP
As many as 250 Oklahoma Army National Guard soldiers are being activated to help provide security during President Donald Trump's campaign rally Saturday in Tulsa.

Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get re-elected

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
|
By AP
President Donald Trump asked China’s Xi Jinping during a 2019 summit meeting to help his reelection prospects by purchasing more American farm products, according to a new book by former Trump national security adviser John Bolton that is highly critical of the president.

Pence to visit Texas for ‘Freedom’ event at megachurch

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
|
By AP
Officials say Vice President Mike Pence will visit Texas later this month for a "Celebrate Freedom" event at a megachurch.

AP FACT CHECK: Trump on an AIDS vaccine that doesn’t exist

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT
|
By Calvin Woodward and Hope Yen, Associated Press
Seizing on a medical milestone that doesn't exist, President Donald Trump said Tuesday he thinks the same scientific expertise that produced a vaccine for AIDS can deliver one soon for COVID-19, too. There is no vaccine for AIDS.