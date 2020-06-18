AP-NORC poll: Trump adds to divisions in an unhappy country

WASHINGTON (AP) - A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that Americans are deeply unhappy about the state of their country.

The survey also reveals that a majority think President Donald Trump is exacerbating tensions in a moment of national crisis.

With less than five months until Election Day, the poll offers few bright spots for Mr. Trump, who is confronting a historic pandemic, a sharp economic decline and national outrage over police brutality.

Most Americans say the country is heading in the wrong direction, including 63% of Republicans.

Close to two-thirds of Americans say Trump is making America more divided.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)