Billboards with a lifesaving message pop up in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As the summer heat is drives more people to lakes, river and ponds billboards promoting amoeba awareness and how deadly yet preventable it can be were put up Wednesday across Central Texas.

The billboards feature 10-year-old Lily Mae Avant who died in a Fort Worth hospital after contracting a brain-eating amoeba.

Lily, a fifth grader at Valley Mils Elementary School, swam in the Brazos River and Lake Whitney over the Labor Day Weekend in 2019.

She came up with a headache and fever after swimming in a pool the next weekend and died on Sept 15, 2019.

Her story traveled around the world and eventually reached to the family of Kyle Lewis, a 7-year-old boy from Arlington who died in 2010 after contracting the same infection caused by the waterborne amoeba Naegleria Fowleri.

Kyle's family, including his mother Julie, who now lives in Midlothian, connected with Lily's family and begin visiting them every day at the hospital in Fort Worth to support them as Lily fought for her life.

"We got in touch with them and told them we wanted to support them and Lily through this since we had been there as well with Kyle and Kyle Cares actually facilitated getting medication into Cook that kills the amoeba," she said.

"They welcomed us with open arms. We were there every day with them through Lily's fight and we are here to support them anyway we can. It's an awful club to be in so we have to lean on each other."

One way they felt they could continue to support Lily was by erecting the billboards with her picture next to Kyle's.

They planned to use money that Lily's friends and supporters donated to the Kyle Cares Amoeba Awareness Foundation to help foot the bill, but a local media agency, Swift Media, instead donated the four locations with the digital message at no cost.

The billboards purpose, Julie says, is to honor Lily in her hometown area while also spreading a simple, preventative message “Stop! Plug! Then Play!” to remind people to use nose plugs before getting into the water.

“We want people to always swim safe if they are in fresh water or under-chlorinated water,” Julie said.

"It's a risk if it goes up the nose and it's a great time for awareness."

The billboards are situated at 704 North Hewitt Dr., 601 Oak St. in West, 2315 Robinson Dr. and the one that may mean the most is at 10300 China Spring Rd. where Julie says Lily’s parents can a glimpse of their beautiful daughter’s face every day on their drive home.

