Billie Eilish gets long-term restraining order against man

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A judge has extended to three years a restraining order taken out by Billie Eilish against a man who repeatedly appeared at her Los Angeles home.

A superior court judge agreed to the extension of the May 11 order preventing 24-year-old Prenell Rousseau from contacting or coming within 200 yards of the 18-year-old pop star or her parents.

Eilish phoned in to the court hearing held under tight coronavirus restrictions.

The order prohibits Rousseau from trying to contact or coming within 100 yards of Eilish or her parents. Eilish said Rousseau appeared at her house seven times in two days.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)