Central Texas woman who robbed 4 banks sentenced

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Delida Mindieta, 55, of Temple, who admitted to robbing four banks in 2019, has been sentenced to 87 months in prison.

U.S. District Judge Alan Albright also ordered her to pay a $100 fine and a total of $8,121 in restitution to the three banks.

Mindieta pleaded guilty on Nov. 5, 2019 to robbing the BBVA Compass Bank on East Central Avenue in Belton on April 22, 2019; the Wells Fargo Bank on University Oaks Boulevard in Round Rock on April 22, 2019; and the Texas Champion Bank on West Oaklawn Road in Pleasanton, on April 25, 2019.

She also admitted to robbing the Wells Fargo Bank in Edna on April 30, 2019.