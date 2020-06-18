Confederate statue to be moved from central spot at Ole Miss

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A Confederate monument will be moved from a prominent spot at the University of Mississippi.

It’s going to a Civil War cemetery in a secluded part of the Oxford campus.

The state college board voted Thursday to move the monument, but did not say when it will happen.

The decision comes amid debate over Confederate symbols as people across the U.S. protest racism.

The University of Mississippi was founded in 1848, and the marble statue of a saluting Confederate soldier was put up in 1906.

It’s one of many Confederate monuments erected across the South decades after the Civil War.

