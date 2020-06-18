Advertisement

Couple claims $410M Mega Millions jackpot

A married couple from a Phoenix suburb has claimed the $410 million Mega Millions jackpot after purchasing a ticket from a convenience store. (CNN photo)
By AP
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - A married couple from a Phoenix suburb has claimed the $410 million Mega Millions jackpot after purchasing a ticket from a convenience store.

The winning ticket was sold May 27 at a Circle K in the city of Glendale and matched all six numbers in the Mega Millions drawing on June 9th.

The 70-year-old husband and 63-year-old wife chose to remain anonymous but told lottery officials they have been playing regularly for 38 years.

The pair chose the lump-sum cash option and will take home nearly $228 million after taxes. They plan to pay off their mortgage, invest, set money aside for relatives and enjoy life.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

