Advertisement

Court rejects Trump bid to end young immigrants’ protections

DACA supporters rally in this file photo. On Thursday U.S. Supreme Court justices rejected administration arguments that the eight-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program is illegal and that courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end DACA. (File)
DACA supporters rally in this file photo. On Thursday U.S. Supreme Court justices rejected administration arguments that the eight-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program is illegal and that courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end DACA. (File)(KGNS)
By AP
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.

The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Mr. Trump’s campaign for reelection, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

The justices rejected administration arguments that the eight-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program is illegal and that courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end DACA.

The legal fight may not be over, however. “We are disappointed with today’s SCOTUS decision, but it does not resolve the underlying issue that President Obama’s original executive order exceeded his constitutional authority,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said.

“We look forward to continuing litigating that issue in our case now pending in the Southern District of Texas.” 

Latest News

Politics

‘Literally incomprehensible’: Bernie condemns Trump rally

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By AP
Former presidential contender Bernie Sanders is accusing President Donald Trump of jeopardizing the health of thousands of people and defying science simply “to hear cheers from his supporters” at a rally in Oklahoma this weekend.

Politics

Joe Biden again hits Pennsylvania as he sticks close to home

Updated: 16 hours ago
Joe Biden has returned to the battleground state of Pennsylvania as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee intensifies his criticism of the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Politics

Court strikes down Trump rule that drug makers disclose price

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By AP
In a major legal setback for President Donald Trump on a high-profile consumer issue, a federal appeals court has ruled that his administration lacks the legal authority to force drug companies to disclose prices in their TV ads.

Politics

US home construction rebounds 4.3% in May

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By AP
U.S. home construction rebounded 4.3% in May after steep declines caused by shutdowns due to the coronavirus.

Latest News

Politics

National Guard soldiers activated for Trump rally in Tulsa

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By AP
As many as 250 Oklahoma Army National Guard soldiers are being activated to help provide security during President Donald Trump's campaign rally Saturday in Tulsa.

Politics

Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get re-elected

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By AP
President Donald Trump asked China’s Xi Jinping during a 2019 summit meeting to help his reelection prospects by purchasing more American farm products, according to a new book by former Trump national security adviser John Bolton that is highly critical of the president.

Politics

Pence to visit Texas for ‘Freedom’ event at megachurch

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
|
By AP
Officials say Vice President Mike Pence will visit Texas later this month for a "Celebrate Freedom" event at a megachurch.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Trump on an AIDS vaccine that doesn’t exist

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT
|
By Calvin Woodward and Hope Yen, Associated Press
Seizing on a medical milestone that doesn't exist, President Donald Trump said Tuesday he thinks the same scientific expertise that produced a vaccine for AIDS can deliver one soon for COVID-19, too. There is no vaccine for AIDS.

Politics

Trump administration sues to stop release of Bolton book

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT
|
By AP
The Trump administration is suing former national security adviser John Bolton to block the publication of a book that the White House says contains classified information.

Politics

Trump signs executive order on police reform

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT
|
By AP
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday on policing following weeks of national protests after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.