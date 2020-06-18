Court rejects Trump bid to end young immigrants’ protections

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.

The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Mr. Trump’s campaign for reelection, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

The justices rejected administration arguments that the eight-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program is illegal and that courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end DACA.

The legal fight may not be over, however. “We are disappointed with today’s SCOTUS decision, but it does not resolve the underlying issue that President Obama’s original executive order exceeded his constitutional authority,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said.

“We look forward to continuing litigating that issue in our case now pending in the Southern District of Texas.”