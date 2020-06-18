Dolly Parton will release book of lyrics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Dolly Parton will tell her life story through her songs.

She is preparing a book called “Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life In Lyrics.”

She will tell the stories behind 175 of her songs and how they fit into her life. It’s described as “both a visual memoir and annotated songbook.”

It goes on sale Nov. 17.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)