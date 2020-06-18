Advertisement

EPA drops regulation for contaminant harming babies’ brains

The Environmental Protection Agency has ended an Obama-era drive to regulate a widespread contaminant in drinking water that's been linked to brain damage in infants. (File)
By AP
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency has ended an Obama-era drive to regulate a widespread contaminant in drinking water that's been linked to brain damage in infants.

The decision by Administrator Andrew Wheeler rejects warnings from pediatric groups and others that the move will mean significantly lower IQs for an unknown number of American babies.

The contaminant is perchlorate.

It's a component in rocket fuel and ammunition.

The Obama administration announced in 2011 that it intended to introduce federal regulation of percholate.

Wheeler says no federal regulation is necessary.

He says that's partly because some states and public water systems have taken steps to deal with the contaminant.

