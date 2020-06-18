Advertisement

Europe hit by local infection spikes; China’s outbreak wanes

Europe is grappling with local spikes in coronavirus infections as the continent’s lockdown restrictions eased. (MGN)
By AP
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Europe is grappling with local spikes in coronavirus infections as the continent’s lockdown restrictions eased.

Hundreds of cases have been found at one meatpacking plant in Germany alone and Greece has been forced to impose a total seven-day lockdown on one village.

The developments came even as a new outbreak in Beijing saw a decline in daily cases and Hong Kong Disneyland reopened after a major drop in infections in the Chinese territory.

In western Germany, health officials in Guetersloh said the number of new COVID-19 cases linked to the Toennies slaughterhouse had risen to 657, a significant regional spike.

One union official said it was no surprise because workers there employed by sub-contractors face “catastrophic working and living conditions.” (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

