Ex-Fort Hood man sentenced to 30 years for sexual assault of 2 children

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Michael James Wier, 31, of Jacksonville, Fla., has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

U.S. District Judge Alan Albright also ordered Wier to spend the remainder of his life after his release from prison on supervised release and fined him $10,000.

Wier pleaded guilty on Dec. 19, 2019, admitting to sexually assaulting the children while living on Fort Hood from May 2008 to January 2011.

