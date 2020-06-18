Advertisement

Family remembers Hearne woman who portrayed ‘Aunt Jemima’ character

A Robertson County native was the final woman to portray the character
By Haley Vyrostek
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Quaker Oats announced Wednesday they are retiring the Aunt Jemima brand and logo they’ve been using for more than 130 years.

The cancellation comes as an acknowledgment that its origins are based on a derogatory racial stereotype.

“As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations,” said Kristin Kroepfl, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Quaker Foods North America. “We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype. While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize those changes are not enough.”

Aunt Jemima’s history goes back more than 130 years and even has ties to the Brazos Valley. In the Hammond Colony Cemetery just outside of Hearne, Rosie Lee Moore Hall was laid to rest in the 1980s.

Personal photos of Hall are hard to find, but America has seen her before. The Robertson County native was known across the country as the final woman to portray Aunt Jemima. To Julia Moore-Lawson, she was so much more.

“She was my great aunt on my dad’s side of the family. It was my grandmother’s sister,” said Moore-Lawson.

In 1989, Quaker altered Hall’s image to what we see on packaging today. But on Wednesday morning, Lawson learned through social media and text messages that the company decided to discontinue the Aunt Jemima brand and logo.

Lawson says it's always been a concern to her family.

“We’ve said for years, ‘Why do you keep using a face? Why did you upgrade her face to make her look modern? Why don’t you just take it down and do something different?' So we have had conversations with Quaker Oats in the past, but of course, you know, once PepsiCo bought Quaker Oats, a lot of that changed,” said Moore-Lawson.

She says her family has mixed emotions about the decision.

“A lot of them say that they’re okay with it. A lot of them say, ‘No it’s time to take it down.' Some of them are saying, ‘Why now? Why wait until now to do something? It’s kind of over,‘ or that taking it down would be just an insult. So you know, a lot of the family has mixed emotions,” said Moore-Lawson.

As for Lawson’s opinion on the company’s decision, ”I feel like it’s time, you know? I do. I’m not upset about it. You know, hey it’s a good brand but I think it’s time with everything that’s going on, I think it’s time to make a change,” said Moore-Lawson.

Quaker Oats says it plans on changing the name at a later date and that new packaging will begin appearing on grocery store shelves in the fall.

They also announced,“The Aunt Jemima brand will donate a minimum of $5 million over the next five years to create meaningful, ongoing support and engagement in the Black community.”

