Fort Hood investigating whether missing soldier was sexually harassed

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) -Fort Hood announced in a press release Thursday morning that it’s appointed an investigating team to look into whether missing Ft. Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed.

The release states that The 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander, Col. Ralph Overland, has appointed an investigating team led by a senior investigating officer to conduct a commander’s investigation, referred to as an “AR 15-6 Investigation” into allegations that Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed.

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen is a Fort Hood Soldier assigned to 3rd CR and has been missing from her unit since April 22.

