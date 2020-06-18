Advertisement

Generally Rain-free but at Least a Small Chance Remains

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Camille Hoxworth:

Another summer-like day is expected on Friday with morning temperatures in the low to mid 70s and afternoon highs getting into the low to mid 90s. Humidity will be more noticeable and that will give us some morning clouds around, especially along and west of I-35. The higher humidity also means a chance for some daytime heating showers/storms in the afternoon. Most are dry but keep that in mind if you plan to be outdoors any on your Friday afternoon.

The weekend forecast is like what we’ve seen all week; expect highs in the mid-90s with a few clouds during the course of the day and generally rain free conditions. That said, there could be a few afternoon showers/non-severe storms each afternoon but the chance is about 20% or less.

As of now, the best precipitation potential comes during the end of next week when rain chances bump up Thursday and Friday. Temperatures next week will be warm and humid in the morning in the low-to-mid 70s and hot and humid during the afternoon with highs in the mid-90s.

Something that could throw a wrench into the late-week rain odds is a plume of dust from the Sahara Desert that may move into Texas late next week. Whenever these plumes of dust arrive, they tend to shut down rain chances so we’ll be watching closely!

