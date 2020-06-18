Harker Heights: Farmers market opens Saturday

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The 10th annual Farmers Market Season begins Saturday in Harker Heights.

The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays through Oct. 31 at Seton Medical Center at 850 West Central Texas Expressway, offering fresh produce, honey, jams, jellies, baked goods, hand-crafted items and other treats.

Vendors will wear face masks and hand-washing stations will be placed at entrances.

