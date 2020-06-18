Advertisement

India says it seeks to ease tensions with China after clash

In this Oct. 16, 2016 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, front, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands with leaders at the BRICS summit in Goa, India. At least three Indian soldiers, including a senior army officer, have been killed in a confrontation with Chinese soldiers along their disputed frontier high in the Himalayas where thousands of troops on both sides have been facing off for over a month, the Indian army said. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
By AP
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW DELHI (AP) - India says it is using diplomatic channels with China to de-escalate a military standoff in a remote Himalayan border region where at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed this week.

India also cautioned China against making “exaggerated and untenable claims” to the disputed Galwan Valley, while Beijing warned New Delhi not to underestimate its determination to safeguard its territory.

Both sides accused each other of instigating the clash in the valley, part of the disputed Ladakh region along the Himalayan frontier.

Indian officials said the soldiers brawled with clubs, rocks and their fists but no shots were fired.

China signaled it wanted talks, noting the importance of their broader bilateral relationship.

