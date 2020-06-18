India says it seeks to ease tensions with China after clash

NEW DELHI (AP) - India says it is using diplomatic channels with China to de-escalate a military standoff in a remote Himalayan border region where at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed this week.

India also cautioned China against making “exaggerated and untenable claims” to the disputed Galwan Valley, while Beijing warned New Delhi not to underestimate its determination to safeguard its territory.

Both sides accused each other of instigating the clash in the valley, part of the disputed Ladakh region along the Himalayan frontier.

Indian officials said the soldiers brawled with clubs, rocks and their fists but no shots were fired.

China signaled it wanted talks, noting the importance of their broader bilateral relationship.

