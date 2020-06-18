Injunction extended against removing Lee statue in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A judge has indefinitely extended an injunction preventing the Virginia governor from removing a historic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue.

Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo made the decision Thursday after hearing from attorneys for the state and for the plaintiff in a lawsuit against Gov Ralph Northam.

He gave the plaintiff another 21 days to refile a new complaint.

The 12-ton 21-foot-tall statue has stood in a prominent spot along Monument Avenue since 1890. Northam ordered its removal earlier this month, citing the pain gripping the country over the death of George Floyd.

