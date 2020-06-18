Killeen: Library wants its books back

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX)- The Killeen Public Library is seeking the return of overdue items and is offering amnesty with the donation of food items.

Overdue materials may be returned through June 27 at either the Main Library at 205 East Church Ave., or the Copper Mountain Branch at 3000 South W S Young.

Both libraries are open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Overdue fines will be waived with the donation of food items including a bag of rice, a bag of dried beans, a bag of dried pasta, dry cereal, boxed granola bars, Pedigree, Purina Or Kibbles ‘n Bits dry dog food, Friskies, Meow Mix, 9 lives or Purina dry cat food or Dawn dish soap.

The donated items will be given to the Killeen Food Care Center and Killeen Animal Shelter.

