Advertisement

Local bank temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A local bank temporarily shut its doors Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. (File)
A local bank temporarily shut its doors Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. (File)(KGNS)
By Justin Earley
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - PointWest bank in West temporarily closed its lobby and drive-thru lanes Thursday after a drive-thru employee tested positive for COVID19.

Bank officials posted the announcement on the bank's Facebook page.

They say they have been working with a company to keep all locations disinfected.

And another round of disinfectant was applied Thursday as a precaution.

All staff at the West location are now being tested for COVID-19, and bank officials hope to have the lobby and drive-thru back open as soon as possible.

Customers with questions may contact the Hewitt bank at (254) 666-7333 or the China Spring bank at (254) 836-8233.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 claims another life in Central Texas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow and Drake Lawson
The state reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday while the count in Central Texas increased by almost 70 including a record 26 new cases in McLennan County and nearly 40 in Bell County, where two more have died from the virus.

Health

US warns 3 companies over illegal at-home COVID-19 tests

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By AP
U.S. health regulators are issuing warnings to three companies selling at-home blood tests for coronavirus.

Health

One Texas county orders use of face masks to fight COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT
|
By Staff and wire reports
Officials in one Texas County have ordered people to wear face masks in public when social distancing isn’t possible and warns that that businesses that don’t comply with county health policies could face fines as Texas’ hospitalization rates for the coronavirus continue rise.

Health

Brazos County Confirms 145 new COVID-19 Cases

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT
|
By KBTX
The Brazos County Health District has reported an 145 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 507 active cases.

Latest News

Health

Some Texas bars closing their doors again as coronavirus cases rise

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT
|
By Mitchell Ferman, Texas Tribune
As employees test positive, some bars and restaurants are closing even though Texas allows them to operate. Many owners are balancing feedback from their staffs, their patrons, state guidelines and local officials.

Health

TABC keeping close eye on bars across the state

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT
|
By Alex Gibbs
Governor Abbott says that more people at age 30 or younger are contracting Coronavirus. He claims one big reason is that they’re packing bars statewide. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) warns that any bar found violating social distancing guideline rules will lose their license for 30 days. On the second violation, they’ll lose it for 60 days.

Health

Doctors report uptick in younger Central Texas COVID-19 patients

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT
|
By Drake Lawson
Doctors are reporting an uptick in the number of younger Central Texans with COVID-19.

Health

State reports 4,100 new COVID-19 cases, more than 2,000 deaths

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT
|
By Megan Vanselow
A record-high 18 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in McLennan County, boosting the county’s total to 196 cases.

Health

Three Baylor athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Three Baylor athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, the university said Tuesday.

Health

Researchers: Cheap drug improves COVID-19 survival

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT
Researchers say they have the first evidence that a drug can improve survival from COVID-19.