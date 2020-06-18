Local bank temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - PointWest bank in West temporarily closed its lobby and drive-thru lanes Thursday after a drive-thru employee tested positive for COVID19.

Bank officials posted the announcement on the bank's Facebook page.

They say they have been working with a company to keep all locations disinfected.

And another round of disinfectant was applied Thursday as a precaution.

All staff at the West location are now being tested for COVID-19, and bank officials hope to have the lobby and drive-thru back open as soon as possible.

Customers with questions may contact the Hewitt bank at (254) 666-7333 or the China Spring bank at (254) 836-8233.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.