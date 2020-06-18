Local Little League coach tests positive for COVID-19

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A Lorena Little League coach is among the 245 McLennan County residents who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, the Lorena Little League said in a press release Thursday evening.

The coach contracted the virus from a relative outside of Lorena, the organization said.

He is self-isolating and members of his team were asked to take the week off for seven days.

Team members were told to seek medical attention if they develop symptoms.

The rest of the league “is moving forward as scheduled,” the organization said.

“The league is doing our part to help, but ultimately it is each person’s responsibility to take care of your own health,” the organization said.

“We applaud this coach for coming to us early to protect the health of both his team and everyone at the fields.”

