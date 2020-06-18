Low Rain Chances Return Soon

From Sean Bellafiore:

Quiet and hot weather is expected to continue in Central Texas for the next few days but there are some glimmers of hope that we could finally see some rain for the first time this month. Expect a few morning clouds today thanks to storms that have decayed. Those morning clouds help to keep temperatures from warming up too fast in the morning. As sunshine returns later today, we are still expecting highs to reach the low to mid 90s. Friday’s forecast is similar to today’s. We’ll start out with some morning clouds with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s and end the day in the low to mid 90s. The exception, however, is maybe a few isolated showers popping up around lunchtime and during the afternoon. Rain chances are only near 10% on Friday. Rain is expected to be few and far between so unfortunately, don’t expect too much in the way of precipitation.

The weekend forecast is similar to what we’ve seen all week; expect highs in the mid-90s with a few clouds during the course of the day and generally rain free conditions. There could be a few isolated showers on Father’s Day Sunday with rain chances near 20%. Low-end rain chances stay in the forecast through much of next week too, but don’t expect it to rain each day since rain should be scattered in nature. As of now, the best precipitation potential comes during the end of the week when rain chances climb to 30% Thursday and Friday. Temperatures next week will be warm and humid in the morning in the low-to-mid 70s and hot and humid during the afternoon with highs in the mid-90s. Something that could throw a wrench into the late-week rain odds is a plume of dust from the Sahara Desert that may move into Texas late next week. Whenever these plumes of dust arrive, they tend to shut down rain chances so we’ll be watching closely!

