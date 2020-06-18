Police arrest father of Frankie Gonzales, local boy found dead in dumpster

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police late Wednesday announced the arrest of Lorenzo Gonzalez in connection to the death of his son, Frankie Gonzales, a local toddler found dead in a dumpster after he was reported missing by his mother at Cameron Park.

Gonzalez will be charged with abandoning or endangering a child, police said.

The boy’s mother, Laura Sanchez, also known as Laura Villalon, 35, of Waco, was arrested earlier this month and charged with injury to a child. The woman was jailed on a $500,000 bond.

On June 1, Sanchez reported her 2-year-old son missing at Cameron Park. Local authorities launched a massive search for the boy, leading to a statewide Amber Alert.

Frankie Gonzales' mother, Laura Sanchez, is charged with injury to a child. Police said more charges could eventually be filed against the woman. (McLennan County Sheriff's Office)

The following morning, Sanchez allegedly led investigators to a dumpster near near Park Lake Baptist Church, where authorities found the boy’s body.

During the course of the investigation, police learned Lorenzo Gonzalez had signed an official agreement with the Department of Family and Protective Services agreeing that he would not leave the children unsupervised with Sanchez “due to risk of harm to the children.”

Police said the father “intentionally left the children alone and unsupervised with Laura in violation of the agreement that was made with the state.:

“This violation ultimately led to the injuries and death of Frankie Gonzalez.”

Sanchez had lost custody of six older children several years ago over allegations and neglect, according to Waco lawyer Gerald Villarrial, who represented interests of the six children during proceedings to terminate Sanchez’s parental rights.

Frankie Gonzalez was laid to rest in a private ceremony at Rosemound Cemetery on June 9.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.