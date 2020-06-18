Advertisement

Local police officials react to Trump’s executive order on policing

Many departments in Central Texas say they agree with President Trump’s executive order and a ban on choke holds.
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some departments in Central Texas say they agree with President Trump’s executive order and a ban on choke holds.

The executive order creates a federal database of officers who may have a history of excessive force.

Waco police Chief Ryan Holt says he understands that in policing there can be bad apples.

“Unfortunately, it turns out that we hire humans to wear a badge and uniform,” he said.

“Unfortunately, sometimes they make mistakes.

Holt also noted that departments nationwide need to be prepared to act and even arrest one of their own if they see police brutality on the job.

“The integrity of the profession, your name and the Waco police department are too important. We have to hold each other accountable.”

Killeen police Chief Charles Kimble released a statement saying, “Many of the things President Trump included in the order are already part of of our guidelines.”

He also added that the department is now reviewing policies to make sure everything lines up with the President’s directive.

Even though local agencies say they’ve had these rules on the books for years, Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds says now, he thinks it’s important to talk about enforcing them.

“Having those conversations of political discourse without things turning ugly is a great way to make change anywhere.”

Belton Deputy Chief Larry Berg says its important to remember that all officers are human and not above the law.

“Whether it’s intentional or a mistake, police brutality is a humanity issue,” he said.

“No matter who wears the badge, it was a man that killed George Floyd and justice must be served.”

