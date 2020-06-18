Reward boosted in 1995 murder of beloved Texas schoolteacher

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The reward for information leading to an arrest in the 1995 murder of a beloved Beaumont schoolteacher who was raped and killed in her home was increased to $6,000 Thursday as Texas Rangers cold case investigators search for the new leads.

Marty Catherine Edwards, 31, who lived alone, was last seen on the evening of Jan. 13, 1995.

After she failed to respond to phone calls the next day, her parents went to her home on Park Meadow Street in Beaumont to check on her and discovered her drowned in the bathroom.

She had been raped and murdered.

“Texas Rangers and Beaumont detectives have worked diligently on this case; however, all leads have been exhausted, and the case remains unsolved,” authorities said Thursday.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tips must be submitted through the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Tips may also be submitted online through the Texas Rangers Cold Case website.

