Advertisement

Reward boosted in 1995 murder of beloved Texas schoolteacher

Marty Catherine Edwards, 31, who lived alone, was last seen on the evening of Jan. 13, 1995. Her parents found her dead the next day. (DPS photo)
Marty Catherine Edwards, 31, who lived alone, was last seen on the evening of Jan. 13, 1995. Her parents found her dead the next day. (DPS photo)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The reward for information leading to an arrest in the 1995 murder of a beloved Beaumont schoolteacher who was raped and killed in her home was increased to $6,000 Thursday as Texas Rangers cold case investigators search for the new leads.

Marty Catherine Edwards, 31, who lived alone, was last seen on the evening of Jan. 13, 1995.

After she failed to respond to phone calls the next day, her parents went to her home on Park Meadow Street in Beaumont to check on her and discovered her drowned in the bathroom.

She had been raped and murdered.

“Texas Rangers and Beaumont detectives have worked diligently on this case; however, all leads have been exhausted, and the case remains unsolved,” authorities said Thursday.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tips must be submitted through the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Tips may also be submitted online through the Texas Rangers Cold Case website.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Affidavit: Ex-local high school coach charged $7,500 on district cash card

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
An ex-Central Texas high school coach indicted for abuse of official capacity used a district-issued cash card to buy nearly $4,400 in food for personal use and withdrew another $3,200 cash from an ATM, an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday says.

Health

COVID-19 claims another life in Central Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Vanselow and Drake Lawson
The state reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday while the count in Central Texas increased by almost 70 including a record 26 new cases in McLennan County and nearly 40 in Bell County, where two more have died from the virus.

News

Texas students will return to school campuses this fall, Gov. Greg Abbott tells lawmakers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aliyya Swaby and Cassandra Pollock, Texas Tribune
Texas students will be returning to public schools in person this fall, Gov. Greg Abbott told state lawmakers Thursday morning.

Our Town

Waco: Federal judge hands down stiff sentences in local meth cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
A Waco federal judge handed down stiff sentences in several area meth cases, one of which also involved retaliation against a witness.

Latest News

Our Town

Harker Heights: Farmers market opens Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The 10th annual Farmers Market Season begins Saturday in Harker Heights.

Our Town

Killeen: Library wants its books back

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Killeen Public Library is seeking the return of overdue items and is offering amnesty with the donation of food items.

News

Doctor Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 1 hours ago
The warning comes from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

State

Affidavit reveals details after Texas infant found dead in car in Red River

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KXII
An arrest affidavit reveals new details in the death of a Texas infant whose body was found in a vehicle submerged in the Red River a day after an Amber Alert was issued

Our Town

Temple: Two-alarm fire displaces family of three

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Red Cross is assisting a family of three after a two-alarm house fire Wednesday evening in Temple.

News

Fort Hood investigating whether missing soldier was sexually harassed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pete Sousa
Fort Hood announced in a press release Thursday morning that it’s appointed an investigating team to look into whether missing Ft. Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed.