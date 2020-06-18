Advertisement

Temple: Two-alarm fire displaces family of three

The Red Cross is assisting a family of three after a two-alarm house fire Wednesday evening in Temple. (Temple Fire & Rescue photo)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Red Cross is assisting a family of three after a two-alarm house fire Wednesday evening in Temple.

Two adults and a teenager escaped safely after the fire broke out at around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in their home at 1016 South 49th St. in Temple

Smoke and flames were coming from the west side of the house when the first crew arrived.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

