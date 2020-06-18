Test maker targeted by FDA says it responded to US concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) - A company targeted by the Food and Drug Administration for selling unauthorized coronavirus antibody tests says it has responded to U.S. regulators' concerns.

The FDA announced Wednesday it sent warning letters to three companies selling at-home blood tests, none of which have been reviewed or authorized by the agency.

Hong Kong-based Medakit Ltd. said it mostly operates in Europe and has no business presence in the U.S.

Hong Kong-based Medakit Ltd. said it mostly operates in Europe and has no business presence in the U.S.

The company said it took several steps to address FDA's concerns, including blocking online purchases from the U.S. and adding a disclaimer that its products don't have FDA approval or review.