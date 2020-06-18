Texas couple’s attempt to adopt Chinese girl now in limbo due to pandemic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Houston couple with roots in Central Texas has been left in adoption limbo, first by Covid-19 travel restrictions and now by a political stalemate between the US and China.

Trent and Ginny Henderson, who met while attending Baylor University, have two biological sons and two daughters adopted from China.

They didn’t plan on adopting again but, on a trip to China last September, it was love at first sight when they met 7-year-old Piper, a girl growing up in an orphanage.

“She just stood out in the room. She has a great smile. She’s a little sweetheart. I spent time with her and there was something like God said, ‘check this one out. This ones for you,‘” Ginny said.

The Hendersons know all too well that the international adoption process can be tedious.

The adoption of their eldest daughter was nearly derailed by a health scare about ten years ago.|

“We adopted her during the Swine Flu and we saw a delay there. When those flights were cancelled it was kind of like, ‘Oh no! Not again!‘” Ginny said.

They weren’t too surprised by the travel restrictions during the pandemic, but they were caught off guard by the political fallout.

The Hendersons have been told China is not recognizing American visas right now so even if they could book a flight, they still couldn’t get into the country.

They’re working with the State Department in the hopes of getting a humanitarian exception.

“What we’re hoping to do is ring the bell long enough and loud enough so that someone who makes those decisions will look up and say, ‘Hey, we see this. We need to make some accommodations here,‘” Trent said.

News that there has been another outbreak of Covid-19 in China has made their chances of resolving this issue any time soon even more remote, but the Hendersons aren’t giving up.

They have their bags packed and are ready to travel at a moments notice.

