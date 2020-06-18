Waco: Federal judge hands down stiff sentences in local meth cases

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco federal judge handed down stiff sentences in several area meth cases, one of which also involved retaliation against a witness.

U.S. District Judged Alan Albright Wednesday sentenced Devito Dembinsky, 32, of McGregor, to 413 months, just short of 35 years, imprisonment followed by five years of supervised release after Dembinsky pleaded guilty June 11, 2019, to one count of obstruction of justice, one count of retaliating against a witness and one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Dembinsky admitted that in January 2019, while incarcerated awaiting trial on the methamphetamine charge, he punched a co-conspirator multiple times in the face that left the victim with multiple broken bones in his nose and a large lip contusion.

The government says during subsequent recorded telephone conversations from inside the detention facility, “Dembinsky bragged to two different individuals that he had assaulted the ‘snitch’ and ‘rat’ because he believed the individual agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and be a witness against Dembinsky.

“The lengthy sentence handed down (Wednesday) sends a clear message to those who poison our communities with dangerous drugs, and then attempt to avoid accountability for their criminal conduct by threatening or harming witnesses,” stated FBI Special Agent in Charge Combs.

“Obstruction of justice strikes at the foundation of our criminal justice system and will not be tolerated.”

Albright also sentenced a pair of defendants, Jeremy King, 36, of Temple, and Joe Aaron Holmesley 42, of Austin, to 365 months and 300 months imprisonment, respectively, for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine throughout the Waco area from September 2018 to April 2019.

Albright ordered that each defendant pay a $1,000 fine and be placed on supervised release for a period of five years after completing their prison terms.

Both defendants earlier pleaded guilty to the charge.

