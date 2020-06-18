Waco: Six-vehicle crash snarls traffic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-vehicle crash snarled rush hour traffic Wednesday evening on U.S. Highway 6 in Waco.

The accident was reported at around 5 p.m. on the eastbound highway at Imperial Drive and traffic was still unwinding two hours later.

One vehicle overturned in the pileup.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one for observation and one with a possible head injury.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.