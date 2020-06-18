Advertisement

Wall Street ends at standstill amid caution over virus cases

Wall Street held at a near standstill on Thursday.(MGN)
Wall Street held at a near standstill on Thursday.(MGN)(WIFR)
By AP
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Wall Street held at a near standstill on Thursday, with indexes split as caution about rising coronavirus infections in hotspots around the world washed over hopes for a coming economic recovery.

The S&P 500 rose less than 0.1% after wobbling between gains and losses all day.

Treasury yields also slipped in a sign of increased caution.

Markets have slowed following a tremendous, nearly 40% rally for U.S. stocks that began in late March.

Discouraging numbers on coronavirus infections have dented optimism that the economy can pull out of its recession quickly. Crude oil prices rose. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Business

Jeep SUVs recalled to fix problem that can cause power loss

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
Fiat Chrysler is recalling almost 95,000 Jeep Cherokees worldwide because a transmission problem can cause the small SUVs to lose power unexpectedly.

Business

Adapt or die’ -- Restaurants find ways to evolve amid virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
Restaurants that survived with takeout during the initial days of COVID-19 are now gradually opening their doors to welcome patrons to a very different dining experience.

Business

1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AP
About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Business

S&P 500 gives up an early gain, ending 3-day winning streak

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By AP
The S&P 500 gave up an early gain Wednesday and ended slightly lower, ending a three-day winning streak.

Latest News

Business

Target permanently raises starting hourly pay to $15

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
|
By AP
Target Corp. says it’s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.

Business

Stocks rally worldwide on hopes for coming economic recovery

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:29 PM CDT
|
By AP
Stocks rose Tuesday on Wall Street, notching their third gain in a row, after U.S. retail sales rebounded last month by much more than economists were expecting.

Business

US retail sales up a record 17.7% in a partial rebound

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT
|
By AP
U.S. retail sales jumped by a record 17.7% from April to May.

Business

Many businesses ask customers, workers to waive legal rights

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
|
By AP
Many businesses are requiring customers and workers to sign forms saying they won't sue if they catch COVID-19.

Business

Wall Street veers higher on Fed plan to buy corporate bonds

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT
Stocks swung solidly higher Monday on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday after the Federal Reserve said it would begin buying individual corporate bonds.

Business

T-Mobile says it’s working to fix widespread network issues

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT
T-Mobile, one of the three largest mobile carriers in the U.S., says it’s working to fix widespread network issues.