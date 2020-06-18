Wall Street ends at standstill amid caution over virus cases

NEW YORK (AP) - Wall Street held at a near standstill on Thursday, with indexes split as caution about rising coronavirus infections in hotspots around the world washed over hopes for a coming economic recovery.

The S&P 500 rose less than 0.1% after wobbling between gains and losses all day.

Treasury yields also slipped in a sign of increased caution.

Markets have slowed following a tremendous, nearly 40% rally for U.S. stocks that began in late March.

Discouraging numbers on coronavirus infections have dented optimism that the economy can pull out of its recession quickly. Crude oil prices rose.

