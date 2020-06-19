Advertisement

America marks Juneteenth as protests bring new attention

Protesters march in a Black Lives Matter demonstration organized by the Dallas Black Firefighters Association on Juneteenth 2020 in Dallas, Friday, June 19, 2020. Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to take control of the state and ensure all enslaved people be freed, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
By AP
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A traditional day of celebration has turned into one of protest, as Americans mark Juneteenth.

The holiday long commemorated the emancipation of enslaved African Americans but has burst into the national conversation this year after nationwide demonstrations against police brutality and racism.

In addition to the traditional cookouts and readings of the Emancipation Proclamation, Americans were marching Friday, holding sit-ins or car caravan protests. Events were expected to be held in every major American city.

Former President Abraham Lincoln first issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862, but it wasn’t enforced in many places until after the Civil War ended in April 1865.

Word didn’t reach the last enslaved black people until June 19 that year. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

