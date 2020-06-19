America marks Juneteenth as protests bring new attention

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A traditional day of celebration has turned into one of protest, as Americans mark Juneteenth.

The holiday long commemorated the emancipation of enslaved African Americans but has burst into the national conversation this year after nationwide demonstrations against police brutality and racism.

In addition to the traditional cookouts and readings of the Emancipation Proclamation, Americans were marching Friday, holding sit-ins or car caravan protests. Events were expected to be held in every major American city.

Former President Abraham Lincoln first issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862, but it wasn’t enforced in many places until after the Civil War ended in April 1865.

Word didn’t reach the last enslaved black people until June 19 that year.

