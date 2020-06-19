Advertisement

AP-NORC poll: Majority of Americans support police protests

In this June 6, 2020, file photo, demonstrators protest near the White House in Washington over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. In just about any other year, Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that all enslaved black people learned they had been freed from bondage, would be marked with a cookout, a parade, or a community festival. But Juneteenth 2020 will be a day of protest in may places Friday, June 19.
In this June 6, 2020, file photo, demonstrators protest near the White House in Washington over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. In just about any other year, Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that all enslaved black people learned they had been freed from bondage, would be marked with a cookout, a parade, or a community festival. But Juneteenth 2020 will be a day of protest in may places Friday, June 19.(Alex Brandon/AP | AP Photo)
By AP
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that a majority of Americans say they approve of recent protests around the country.

Many think the protests will bring positive change. A majority also say law enforcement officers had generally responded to the protests appropriately. Somewhat fewer say the officers used excessive force.

The new findings follow weeks of peaceful protests and unrest in response to the death of George Floyd. A dramatic change in public opinion on race and policing has resulted, with more Americans today than five years ago calling police violence a very serious problem.

