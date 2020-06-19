Authorities look for 2 Central Texas women missing for more than a week

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX)

Authorities in Leon County are asking the public’s help in the search for two women who haven’t been seen since June 11.

Jerri Light Baker, 79, and Monica Anne Lee, 54, are from the Buffalo area.

They were last seen on June 11 in Palestine, but no one has heard from them since, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The two may be in a 2020 black Toyota, possibly a RAV-4, they reportedly purchased a couple of weeks ago, the sheriff’s office said.

Lee, the sheriff’s office said, is also known as Monica Anne Light and Monica Anne Cooke.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Leon County Sheriff’s Officer at (903) 536-2749.

