Bolton critique of Trump could define tell-all book battles

WASHINGTON (AP) - There is a lengthy history of book battles in Washington.

But the White House fight with former national security adviser John Bolton will likely define future cases between the U.S. government and former employees determined to write tell-alls.

The government says the book contains classified material. It has asked a federal court for a temporary restraining order to prevent the release of the book on Tuesday.

But the book is already sitting in warehouses, and media outlets, including The Associated Press, have published stories based on advance copies they’ve obtained.

