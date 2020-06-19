City in Texas has lowest gas prices in the nation

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Gas prices are on the rise, but the cheapest gas in the nation is in the Sherman-Denison area.

According to AAA, gas is at an average of $1.71 per gallon in the Sherman-Denison area.

“Tomorrow I’ll be traveling to east Texas so I figure if the gas prices are cheapest right now in Sherman and Denison I’m going to take advantage of it and fill up,” driver Jay Nicholson said.

Drivers in Sherman, like Nicholson, are paying the lowest price on average for gas in the entire country right now.

But AAA Texas spokesman Daniel Armbruster said prices are constantly changing.

“The price at the pump is set by the individual retailers and that’s usually based on market supply and demand so that certainly plays a role in it,” Armbruster said.

Armbruster said because of COVID-19, this year may look a little different.

“We certainly see spikes in gas prices during the summer time, we’re not expecting to see that this year of course, demand is not what it would normally be right now from stay at home orders in effect and many folks still working from home and not as many people driving,” Armbruster said.

Nicholson said he has mixed emotions about prices staying this way.

“I do for myself being able to fill up, it’s nice filling up my car but I want the oil industry to kind of pick back up,” Nicholson said.

The average per gallon cost across the nation is more than $2.

Drivers in Texas are paying less, with a state average of $1.82.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.