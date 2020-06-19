Court says Trump rally attendees don’t have to wear masks

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Supreme Court has rejected a request to require everyone attending President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa this weekend to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing inside the arena to guard against the spread of the coronavirus.

The court ruled Friday that the two local residents who asked that the thousands expected at the rally be required to take the precautions couldn’t establish that they have a clear legal right to the relief they sought. In a concurring opinion, two justices wrote that the state’s reopening plan is “permissive, suggestive and discretionary.”

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the Saturday night rally or hang out outside of the arena.

Despite the heat, the growing risk of the coronavirus and a lukewarm reception from local officials, backers of Donald Trump were already camped out Friday outside the arena

Among the first to arrive was 64-year-old Rick Frazier, who drove more than 750 miles from Ohio for his 21st Trump rally.

Frazier was fifth in line when he set up camp Tuesday outside the 19,000-seat BOK Center.

Health officials say the indoor rally poses an enhanced risk of the coronavirus, and have urged attendees to take precautions.

