Employees of local Buc-ee’s teste positive for COVID-19

Two employees of the Temple Buc-ee’s store have tested positive for COVID-19. (WBRC/file)(WVLT)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two employees of the Buc-ee’s store at 4155 North General Bruce Dr. in Temple have tested positive for COVID-19, the company said in a press release Friday afternoon.

Video from more than 120 in-store cameras was reviewed to identify coworkers who were in close contact with the two and directed those who were to go home and self-quarantine.

No merchandise was contaminated, the company said.

“The health department was made aware of this event and did not recommend any additional actions,” the company said.

Since the start of the COPVID-19 outbreak Buc-ee’s has enforced health and safety guidelines including monitoring employees for symptoms, checking temperatures as employees arrive for work, installing shields in areas where customers and employees interact, providing social distancing guidance through floor stickers, increasing surface cleaning, increasing availability of hand sanitizer, requiring employees to wear face coverings and frequent cleaning and sanitization, the company said.

