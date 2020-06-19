Advertisement

Fiery head-on crash leaves six dead

Authorities say six people were killed and one was seriously injured in a fiery head-on crash. (File)
Authorities say six people were killed and one was seriously injured in a fiery head-on crash. (File)(WJHG/WECP)
By AP
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say six people were killed and one was seriously injured in a fiery head-on crash on a northeast Kansas highway.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. Thursday when a Ford Fusion and another vehicle collided on U.S. 40 southwest of Lawrence.

Both vehicles were on fire when deputies arrived.

The sheriff’s office says the car was completely burned and six people inside had died.

The other vehicle was partially burned and its driver, the sole occupant, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities have not said how the collision happened.

