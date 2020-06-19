Germany, France, UK press Iran to provide atomic site access

BERLIN (AP) - The Russian representative to the United Nations’ atomic watchdog agency says its board has adopted a resolution calling for Iran to provide inspectors access to sites where the country is thought to have stored or used undeclared nuclear material.

He said on Twitter Friday that his country and China voted against the resolution proposed by Germany, France and Britain at a board meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

He says Russia believes “that the resolution can be counterproductive.”

Iran’s representative to the U.N. agency says his country rejects the resolution.

International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors are seeking access to sites from the early 2000s, before Iran signed an endangered nuclear deal with world powers.

