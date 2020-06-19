H-E-B recalls some gallon-sizes drinks

(KWTX) - H-E-B announced late Friday afternoon it’s recalling some gallon-size Hill Country Fare drinks because of the presence of milk allergen.

The recall includes gallon-size Hill Country Fare Pink Lemonade, Citrus Punch, Fruit Drink and Grape Drink.

The products have been removed from store shelves.

Customers who purchased them may return them for full refunds.

Customers with questions may call the H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Product UPC Code Date

HCF Pink Lemonade Gallon 4122005174 8/1/2020

HCF Citrus Punch Gallon 4122081863 9/30/2020 and 10/1/2020

HCF Fruit Drink Gallon 4122005172 8/1/2020 and 8/2/2020

HCF Grape Drink Gallon 4122005176 8/2/2020

