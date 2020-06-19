Harry Connick, Jr. honors workers during pandemic road trip

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Harry Connick, Jr. took a pandemic road trip in a recreational vehicle to visit essential workers around the country.

His daughter, Georgia, filmed the trip on handheld cameras as they headed South to New Orleans for a new TV special airing Sunday on CBS.

“United We Sing” highlights everyday heroes with special shout-outs from his celeb pals Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey, Sandra Bullock and Renee Zellweger.

Connick said he wanted to highlight the “silver linings” during the pandemic.

The show also features musical performances from Jamie Foxx, Cyndi Lauper, Branford and Wynton Marsalis, Dave Matthews, Tim McGraw, Irma Thomas and more.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)