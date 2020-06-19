Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Multiple Texas counties and cities are ordering businesses to require customers and workers to wear face masks as part of efforts to the coronavirus pandemic. The moves come as the continues to see rising numbers of new cases and hospitalizations. Dallas County passed its ordinance Friday morning. It joins Bexar County, the city of Austin, El Paso County and others who adopted measures with fines ranging from $500 to $1,000 for businesses that don’t comply. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott won't issued a statewide order for masks, but has said local governments could issue such orders for businesses.

UNDATED (AP) — Christopher Johnson says he once saw Juneteenth as a celebration, a symbol that African Americans had moved past the “stain” of racism and slavery. The co-pastor of Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Houston says the deaths this year of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Rayshard Brooks, at the hands of law enforcement and self-styled neighborhood vigilantes are turning the holiday into a time of reflection and a reminder every generation has to fight for its freedom and that freedom is never really won. In many ways, he says, the U.S. of 1865 is the U.S. of 2020.

MIAMI (AP) — The Cruise Lines International Association is announcing that ships will not be sailing from U.S. ports throughout the summer, extending a pause put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. The current no-sail order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on March 14 is set to expire July 24. The association says cruise lines have decided to voluntarily prolong this pause until Sept. 15 because they need time “to resolve barriers" with U.S. authorities to restart sailing. Carnival Cruise Line had announced last month that it was planning to restart cruising from Florida and Texas in August. The suspension now extends until Sept. 15.

PHOENIX (AP) — President Donald Trump says he'll renew his effort to end legal protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children. Trump on Friday denounced a Supreme Court ruling that the administration improperly ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in 2017. Through executive action, Trump could still take away the ability of 650,000 young immigrants to live and work legally in the U.S. With no legislative answer in sight in Congress, uncertainty continues for many immigrants who know no other home except America, but many are vowing to keep fighting for the program and for a pathway to citizenship.