Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Hard Knocks” will feature two franchises for the first time. HBO and NFL Films have announced that this year's show will focus on the Rams and the Chargers as they attempt to bounce back from disappointing seasons. The five-week series will premiere on Aug. 11. The Rams join the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys as teams that have done “Hard Knocks” twice while the Chargers are making their first appearance. HBO and NFL Films also announced that they have agreed to renew the series through 2024.