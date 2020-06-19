Advertisement

Hiring rose in 46 states in May yet jobless rates still high

By AP
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Employers added jobs in 46 states last month, evidence that the U.S. economy’s surprise hiring gain in May was spread broadly across the country - in both states that began reopening their economies early and those that did so only later.

Unemployment rates fell in 38 states, rose in three and were largely unchanged in nine, the Labor Department said.

All told, the figures illustrate the unusually broad nature of the recession, with all states enduring unemployment rates that soared in April as the coronavirus forced business closures and then generally fell but remained painfully high in May.

