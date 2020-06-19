Advertisement

New info released in search for missing soldier; family, attorney meet officials

Fort Hood says soldiers have been searching for Vanessa Guillen.
Fort Hood says soldiers have been searching for Vanessa Guillen.(KWTX)
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -

As the days continue to pass, the push for answers also continue in the disappearance of Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen, 20, has been missing for nearly two months.

“Very frustrated. Not saying it’s anyone fault, just saying more needs to be done,” said family attorney Natalie Khawam.

Khawam confirmed the family of Guillen met with Fort Hood officials Thursday for an update. Khawam joined the meeting virtually.

She called the meeting “disappointing.”

“If this is my sister, my mom, my daughter, I couldn’t handle the lack of commitment to a response. Everything is ‘you have to ask my commander,’” she said. “That’s not fair to the family that is grieving and need answers. It’s definitely not fair to the victim.”

Khawam says there were questions they couldn’t get answered.

“For example, did you subpoena Sprint? So we can know where the phone last pinged, who texted her what and what was said. They were unable to respond if they did or didn’t do so because it was an open investigation. Unfortunately that is not an acceptable response. There is no rule of law saying they cannot respond, even it was it would be waive-able,” she said.

Late Thursday, Fort Hood released an update and says Guillen’s 3rd Cavalry Regiment searched the training area by foot and water Wednesday and Thursday.

“Previous searches included 3rd CR buildings, barracks, fields, training areas, lakes, and trails all over Fort Hood, Texas,” a statement read.

Officials also say the regiment has conducted ongoing searches since Guillen’s disappearance on April 22.

“The 3rd Cavalry Regiment continues to aggressively search for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen and we will not stop until we find her,” said 3rd Cavalry Regiment Commander Col. Ralph Overland in a statement. “Our number one mission is to find Pfc. Vanessa Guillen. I’m laser focused on that. We are working with CID and law enforcement and we will not stop.”

For Khawam and getting answers, it’s all hands on deck.

“This is not a competition. This is a nationwide effort here,” she said.

A reward of up to $50,000 remains for Guillen’s safe return. Anyone with information is asked to call CID agents at 254-495-7767.

